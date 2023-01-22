Joburg City Power allocated R300m to fight cable theft and vandalism

The entity recorded about 33 incidents of vandalism and cable theft last week alone, in different parts of the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said it had been allocated R300 million for the fight against cable theft and infrastructure vandalism.

In the latest incident, three suspects attempted to break through a concrete barrier on the M1 double-decker, to access the cables that provide power from Fordsburg to Braamfontein through underground tunnels.

The thieves were quickly detected by security and cornered, but they retaliated by firing live ammunition, allowing them to escape.

The power utility has appealed to the community to be vigilant and to continue being the custodians of the electricity infrastructure by reporting suspicious activity.

"And we are really in a war as an entity, we are pumping more resources into the fight against cable theft and vandalism and believe that the war will be won especially with the active environment of the communities we serve. In this current year, City Power has really lost," said the utility's spokesperson Isaac Mangena.