'If only govt could be told to respect people,' Zuma at Isandlwana commemoration

On Saturday, Zuma responded to King Misuzulu’s remarks who during his address urged his subjects to respect and pray for government officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma says those running government need to take the citizens of the country seriously, and respect them.

Zuma was responding to King Misuzulu’s remarks during the Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, Northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

This was after the Zulu monarch's address at the historic event at the battlefield.

In his address, King MisuZulu urged his subjects to respect and pray for government officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Let us not judge, let us not point fingers, his job is not an easy task - please with all the politics happening, pray for our leaders all the time.”

However, Zuma said ordinary people also deserve government’s respect.

“I’d like to touch base on what your highness said about respecting government, when I heard the king say that - I thought to myself if only government could be told to respect the people.”

Zuma said it was important for those in power to remember they are serving people and not themselves.