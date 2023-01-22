Health dept: Samatu should refrain from protesting over false information

Samatu has accused the department of failing in its commitment to employ doctors who have completed their statutory community service, however, the department said it never made a commitment to employ them.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Department said the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) should refrain from protest action based on false information, after the trade union threatened to march to the department's head offices later this month.

Samatu has accused the department of failing in its commitment to employ doctors who have completed their statutory community service.

However, the department said although it was aware of the issue of unemployed doctors, it never made a commitment to employ them.

"In terms of the National Health Act, once medical doctors complete their community service, they then become free to seek employment in workplaces of their choice. It is therefore their responsibility to apply for positions at various hospitals under the jurisdiction of the provincial health departments or in their private health sector," said departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale.

The department said that it is continuously engaging with National Treasury to improve the budget allocation for the health sector so they can absorb more doctors into the system.

"Samatu's appeal to medical doctors who don't have employment is based on false information. At no stage did the department commit to find employment for medical doctors who've completed their community service programme."

