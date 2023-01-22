Gauteng residents warned to brace themselves for scorching temperatures

The South African Weather Service has forecast temperatures in the high thirties, with low chances of rain.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for another week of scorching temperatures and extreme heat.

The South African Weather Service has forecast temperatures in the high thirties, with low chances of rain.

"Currently for Gauteng, we are expecting quite hot temperatures, however, we did not issue out a heatwave because these temperatures don't warrant a heatwave warning. Yes, today is going to be hot in parts of the province, Joburg will be averaging about 33, Vereeniging about 32, and around 35 to 36 for Pretoria, and looking towards the week. we looking at warm to hot temperatures across the province," said forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu.

Last week, the weather service warned that four provinces would be hit by a heatwave, with temperatures rising past the 40-degree mark in some parts.

And in the Northern Cape, at least seven farm workers died from alleged heat stroke.