Former senior govt official & husband sentenced for fraud, money laundering

A former deputy director at the Department of Land and Rural Development, Grace Mokoka, and her husband, Sikhumbuzo Nkosi, and their accomplice Zenzele Mncwango will collectively serve a 30-year prison sentence for defrauding the department.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Mbombela have secured a conviction of two government employees and a service provider at the Nelspruit Regional Court, over fraud and money laundering.

The Hawks said a gruelling investigation of almost 11 years led to the arrest and sentencing of the three.

Mokoka fraudulently issued an appointment letter to a service provider, Sadia Trading that did not submit tender documents.

The company, owned by Thandi Mndawe subsequently received undue payment of almost R3 million for services that were never rendered.

"During the conviction of the suspects, the court granted preservation orders of a double-storey house at Kwamagugu as well as seven vehicles and pension funds of the convicts," said Nelspruit Hawks' Philani Nkwalase.

Mndawe received a suspended sentence after entering into a plea sentence agreement with the state and turning state witness to the case against the trio.