Eskom considers permanent load shedding for next 2 years

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana said they were considering implementing permanent stage 2 and stage 3 load shedding over the next 24 months.

Makwana and Eskom executives provided an update on the state of the system on Sunday.

He said the plant performance recovery plan was in the final stages of being approved.

"However, the reality is that the recovery of the Eskom coal fleet, currently comprising 80% of our generation power mix, will not be achieved within the short term. It will take at least two years to ultimately reach the perfectly-desirable energy availability factor.



In the interim, Makwana said Eskom recognised that drastically oscillating between different stages of power cuts negatively impacted trade and industry.

He said they wanted to create a better sense of consistency.

"We want to ensure that we create some predictability by implementing some level of permanent stages of between Stage 2 and 3 load shedding for the next two years in order to give sufficient space for maintenance, while giving the country a level of predictability or consistency to plan livelihoods better."