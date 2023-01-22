Basson and Pienaar surprised & delighted with Rookie trophy win at Dakar Rally

“It is very difficult to describe the feeling of winning the Rookie trophy in the T3 class. We definitely did not expect it. It doesn’t matter what you are faced with, you need to overcome it, and this is just so much more valid at the Dakar Rally,” Eben Basson told Eyewitness News.

JOHANNESBURG - Eben Basson and Leander Pienaar not only competed in the world’s most gruelling race - the 2023 Dakar Rally, but also brought home the Rookie trophy in the T3 class.

The race took place over the course of 15 days in the Saudi Arabian desert in December.

The duo crossed the line in seventh place overall in their category.

“It is very difficult to describe the feeling of winning the Rookie trophy in the T3 class. We definitely did not expect it. It doesn’t matter what you are faced with, you need to overcome it, and this is just so much more valid at the Dakar Rally,” Eben Basson told Eyewitness News.

The T3s are prototypes crafted by specialised makers - a launchpad for seasoned crews, and the last step before the car category.

CAPTION: Eben Basson and Leander Pienaar competed at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Picture: #TeamHilux Rally-Raid/ supplied.

“What makes it even more special is that we won the Rookie trophy with a car we have never driven. A car that is completely different to the car we are used to.

The duo, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on the 27th of December, only got to see the car they would drive two days later.

"The seat set-ups were done, we had some training and only one hour of actual driving – so we had no idea what the car’s capabilities are," said Basson.

The pair said they had one clear objective for the Dakar Rally, which was to finish the race in the top 10, and they were not about to mess around.

He said they were proud of achieving what they had set out to do, and so were their family and friends.

"I am not sure who was more relieved that we finished, Leander and I, or our family and friends at home. So, to get the opportunity to compete in this amazing event, to complete it and with such a great result is humbling and an accomplishment which I am very proud to share."

“I think it is only then that we realise what we have achieved. It was awesome to get the seat time as a driver, we hope that this will assist us to defend our title of T1 Champions in the South African Rally Raid Championship series. When we take a step back and consider that racing is a hobby for us, and not something we do or practise full-time, it just makes the prize much more rewarding."

The pair said competing with some of the best in the world was incredible.

“Dakar is synonymous with surprises, and not always good ones. But these challenges you must overcome, and we South Africans just have a different way to deal with issues and challenges, I am sure that our resilience assisted us. From the rain, rocks, sand, dunes, and no windscreen was a huge experience."

Team South Africa battled 14 stages that covered nearly 8,000 kilometres - exposed to the cold and rain as they drove with no windscreen.

Pienaar started racing after school on motorbikes. He won multiple Roof of Africa motorbike championships.

Basson also started with motorbikes, but he competed in the South African Rally Raid Championship for the first time in 2021, when he was part of the Red Lined Motorsport team. They both raced the 2022 SARRC season together for the first time and won the T1 Class.

The pair said they'd like to see more competitors and classes in the country's Rally Raid championship team, and more supporters at such events.

“There will be events across most provinces this year, with the first one in Mpumalanga. We cannot wait for the calendar and venues to be announced in the week to come. We would like to invite everyone to join us at the SARRC rallies, the atmosphere is amazing and the racing even better," said Basson.