3 dead, including baby, in N1 De Doorns accident

CAPE TOWN - Three people, including a baby, died in a car accident on the N1 highway in De Doorns in the Western Cape.

The provincial transport department said the single-vehicle crash happened when the driver lost control of the car on Saturday night, causing it to roll.

Eight people were injured in the accident.

A total of 11 people were in the vehicle - six adults and five children.

"Two adults and a baby boy were killed and eight injured, of which five are serious," said department spokesperson Jandré Bakker.

"This is disheartening to the department after a successful festive season, and we plead with motorists to abide by the rules of the road. Never speed, always buckle up, never overload and never drink and drive. Passengers should also never distract a driver."