'We are just people': Black Coffee to Msaki as she leaves social media

Real name, Asanda Mvana, Msaki said while she understands the burden that comes with being a public figure, she is only just human and her skin is not thick.

JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning musician Msaki has left social media and taken leave from the South African music scene - a decision she said was influenced by society's normalisation of bullying.

Real name, Asanda Mvana, Msaki said while she understands the burden that comes with being a public figure, she is only just human and her skin is not thick.

Thank you . 🙏🏾 Thank you for everything. It’s all been a lesson. A painful one , but a lesson. Nothing is really bad. It’s just painful but I’m learning to breathe through pain in real time. So thank you. That’s all. Thank your for being part of the lesson. ✨💫 ' #Platinumbheart🖤 (@Msaki_ZA) January 17, 2023

"But I am sensitive and sentimental, an empath (this is my most valuable creativity tool), and my skin is not thick. It is porous so I feel the changes in the breeze. I'm moved quickly and deeply and I understand this may be abnormal. I don’t expect everyone to understand, but I know some of you get it," she wrote.

In a Twitter post, the 34-year-old thanked fans who'd supported her from her early days in music.

“I just wanna thank everyone for this incredible outpouring of love and support. I wanna thank my day 1s that are still with me that bought my first album in advance and who gave me my independence. Please also understand why I have to leave this space. Please release me. I may seem weak because I let this get to me,” she wrote.

Fans, celebrities and media personalities have shown support to the Fetch Your Life hitmaker.

@Msaki_ZA I personally am a huge fan! You’re writing and delivery skills have inspired me so much! we love and support you! pic.twitter.com/PYeXTNyFpy ' Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) January 21, 2023