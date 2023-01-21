'We are just people': Black Coffee to Msaki as she leaves social media
Real name, Asanda Mvana, Msaki said while she understands the burden that comes with being a public figure, she is only just human and her skin is not thick.
JOHANNESBURG - Award-winning musician Msaki has left social media and taken leave from the South African music scene - a decision she said was influenced by society's normalisation of bullying.
"But I am sensitive and sentimental, an empath (this is my most valuable creativity tool), and my skin is not thick. It is porous so I feel the changes in the breeze. I'm moved quickly and deeply and I understand this may be abnormal. I don’t expect everyone to understand, but I know some of you get it," she wrote.
In a Twitter post, the 34-year-old thanked fans who'd supported her from her early days in music.
“I just wanna thank everyone for this incredible outpouring of love and support. I wanna thank my day 1s that are still with me that bought my first album in advance and who gave me my independence. Please also understand why I have to leave this space. Please release me. I may seem weak because I let this get to me,” she wrote.
Fans, celebrities and media personalities have shown support to the Fetch Your Life hitmaker.
