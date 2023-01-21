Powerball results: Friday, 20 January 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 20 January 2023 are as follows:

PowerBall: 05, 12, 15, 39, 47 PB: 08

PowerBall Plus: 25, 34, 36, 47, 50 PB: 14

For more details visit the National Lottery website.