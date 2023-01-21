NC farm owners urged to give workers regular breaks amid deadly heatwave

MEC for Agriculture Mase Manopole confirmed that seven farm workers in the Kakamas area died this week due to suspected heat stroke.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape provincial leaders have urged farm owners to give workers regular breaks.

MEC for Agriculture Mase Manopole confirmed that seven farm workers in the Kakamas area died this week due to suspected heat stroke.

Manopole's spokesperson, Zandisile Luphala, said that one farm worker was on a ventilator at the Kakamas Hospital.

“The Northern Cape, like other parts of the country, is experiencing an extreme hot temperature in most parts of the districts. The South African Weather Services [SAWS] has forewarned of possible heatwaves in four provinces in the country, including the Northern Cape.

"This is as temperatures were expected to soar above 40 degrees [Celsius] in some areas, while the hot conditions may continue over to the weekend."

Luphala said that farmers are also expected to provide sunscreen lotions and protective gear, such as hats and lightweight loose clothing, to their workers.

“We are assembling a team, which is comprising of our department, the Department of Employment and Labour, as well as the Department of Health, to visit farmers which are affected,” said Manopole.