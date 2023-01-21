Mantashe on ANC FS: Ill-discipline dearly costing the province

This comes after the registration for the ninth provincial elective conference in Bloemfontein was temporarily halted on Friday, after a group of party members disrupted the process.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC’s) national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said decisions of the party's Free State leadership will always be challenged in the courts because provincial members are ill-disciplined.

The delegates are expected to elect their new leaders after several postponements last year due to legal wrangling.

The Free State, along with the Western Cape, were the only two that could not convene their conferences before the party’s national conference last month.

The numerous delays in the province have been attributed to conflicts between branches that were still loyal to former Free State leader Ace Magashule and branches advocating for the party's renewal agenda.

Mantashe said systems must be put in place to restore order in the provincial structures.

“We must keep our eyes open. This province is so important. Nobody talks about it because the province itself has undercut itself and underplayed its role. This you can do comrades by putting in systems, processes and resources to fight any sign of these risks that I have listed.”