Jeppe Clinic 'attacks': Anti-xenophobia group urges DOH to act against Dudula

The Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia, which represents around 30 civil society organisations, slammed vigilante group Operation Dudula for what it called “illegal attacks” on patients at Johannesburg’s Jeppe Clinic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia has called on the Gauteng Department of Health (DOH) to open criminal cases against Operation Dudula for disrupting health services.

The formation, which represents around 30 civil society organisations, slammed vigilante group Operation Dudula for what it called “illegal attacks” on patients at Johannesburg’s Jeppe Clinic.

This followed reports from earlier this week that Operation Dudula members protested outside the busy clinic, preventing immigrants from accessing it.

The Collective Voices against Health Xenophobia said that migrants were made “scapegoats” for a public health crisis, and that they were targeted in a bid “to divert attention”.

“The number of foreigners going to hospital are insignificant. There’re no big numbers, it’s not visible…When people are saying these kinds of statements, they aren’t aware of what’s going on, they aren’t dealing with accurate information, they are not dealing with true information, they are not dealing with true statistics,” said the chair of one of the organisations represented by the formation, the Congolese Civil Society of South Africa, Isaiah Mombilo.

Mombilo said that those preventing foreigners from accessing healthcare were destroying the next generation of Africans.

“They are killing their dream. They are demotivating them to become the full human so they can bring a very positive impact to the continent. It means destroying the next generation by taking away the rights of the health of a young person.”