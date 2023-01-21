[IN PICTURES] Battle of Isandlwana commemoration 2023

Hundreds of Zulu regiments gathered at the Isandlwana historic site in Nquthu Northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday to commemorate the battle which took place between their regiments and the British soldiers in 1879.

NQUTHU - Hundreds of Zulu regiments gathered at the Isandlwana historic site in Nquthu Northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday, to commemorate the battle which took place between their regiments and the British soldiers in 1879.

It is said to be one of the greatest triumphs in the Zulu nation's history, and the only engagement in history in which the assegai, knobkierie and ox-hide shield annihilated the rifles and cannon of a trained European army.

Here is the day in pictures: