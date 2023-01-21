Go

[IN PICTURES] Battle of Isandlwana commemoration 2023

Hundreds of Zulu regiments gathered at the Isandlwana historic site in Nquthu Northern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday to commemorate the battle which took place between their regiments and the British soldiers in 1879.

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles
Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles
21 January 2023 17:02

It is said to be one of the greatest triumphs in the Zulu nation's history, and the only engagement in history in which the assegai, knobkierie and ox-hide shield annihilated the rifles and cannon of a trained European army.

Here is the day in pictures:

Zulu warrior preparing for the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Zulu regiments shortly after arriving in Nquthu for the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Zulu King Misuzulu at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Former president Jacob Zuma flanked by former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Zulu nation traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Zulu King Misuzulu at Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

Former president Jacob Zuma and former health minister Zweli Mkhize at the Battle of Isandlwana commemoration in Nquthu, northern KZN on 21 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Jacques Nelles

