Global markets underestimated 2021 inflationary pressures: Swiss Bank chief

“With the benefit of hindsight, monetary policy was all over the place, maybe too expansionary," said Thomas Jordan.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairman of the governing board at the Swiss National Bank, Thomas Jordan admitted that global markets underestimated inflationary pressures in 2021.

Jordan spoke on the final day of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

The 53rd annual meeting of world leaders, business, and civil society kicked off earlier this week, with close to 3,000 delegates discussing 2023's global priorities.

This includes energy security, climate change, trade and economic growth.

Geopolitical tensions, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, triggered supply disruptions, as well as higher energy costs.

The war pressured oil and natural gas supplies, with prices reaching record highs, with these market shocks leading to runaway inflation.

He said that central banks must rein in inflation to ensure price stability. This, in turn, would ensure long-term economic growth.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) was among the central banks under pressure to hike the repo rate in a bid to tame inflation.

The reserve bank's Monetary Policy Committee is set to meet next week, with predictions that rates will be hiked between 25 and 50 basis points.