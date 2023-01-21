Gift of the Givers sends relief to Northern Cape following deadly heatwave

There have been persistent soaring temperatures that have risen to as high as 40 degrees Celsius.

JOHANNESBURG - Aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, is in the Northern Cape to assist with the ongoing heatwave, which has left seven farm workers dead from heatstroke.

Community leaders and residents in the Kakamas area reached out to the organisation for assistance.

Emily Thomas, the organisation's community liaison in the province said they are aware of the water shortages in the Northern Cape.

"We all know it's not easy to replace and repair this infrastructure. We are bringing 22 pallets of bottled water and three 5000-litre JoJo tanks to continue helping with the plight in the shortage of water," Thomas said.