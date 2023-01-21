EC: Bulungula College makes history, first Elliotdale school with 100% pass rate

Four years after opening its doors, the non-fee-paying school obtained a 100% pass rate for the 2022 matric results.

EAST LONDON - Pupils from Bulungula Community College in rural Elliotdale defied the odds by obtaining a 100% pass rate since the school opened its doors in 2018.

The non-fee-paying school also made history by becoming the first to achieve this feat in the region.

For over 20 years, learners were taught in a dilapidated mud structure that served as the community’s school in Mgojweni.

Over this time, they only managed to achieve a 9% matric pass rate.

After Bulungula Incubator was formed to help build a new school, the Bulungula Community College opened its doors in 2018.

Four years later, the non-fee-paying school obtained a 100% pass rate for the 2022 matric results.

The school’s board chairman, Nosintu Gwebindlala said that these results were a great encouragement to the community.

"We never expected this, since we started the school in 2018 and we started with Grade 10 we were always looking forward to these days.”

"Bulungula College is a shining example of what excellence can look like in a rural and under-resourced area," wrote Bulungula Incubator on Facebook.