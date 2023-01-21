Dirco not informed of City Power plans to cut off power at Nigerian consulate

City Power temporarily disconnected electricity to the Nigerian consulate building on Wednesday, saying it owed over R400,000 in utility bills.

JOHANNEBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it was not informed by Johannesburg City Power that it would be cutting off electricity supply to the Nigerian consulate offices.

City Power temporarily disconnected electricity to the consulate General of Nigeria building on Wednesday, saying it owed over R400,000 in utility bills.

The incident caused a diplomatic dispute, with the Consulate accusing the entity of violating an international treaty.

Head of Public Diplomacy at Dirco, Clayson Monyela said that relations between South Africa and Nigeria remained strong despite the recent incident.

Monyela said the focus was now on resolving the matter through diplomatic channels.

“We were not alerted. The issue has happened now, and we are dealing with it. What should happen, didn’t happen, and could have, should have, is not going to help now. This has happened. The issue has been formally raised with us and we are engaging with it.”

Monyela said Nigeria remains a strategic ally to South Africa.

“The relationship between Nigeria and South Africa is healthy, is cordial, is very strong, is very historical. We collaborate at all levels: people-to-people contacts, politically, economically trade relations.”

City Power did not respond to questions from Eyewitness News on the matter.