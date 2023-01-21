'Deliberate' SOE mismanagement for 'benefit of big business': Azapo

Azapo, which has been staging a sit-in at the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) headquarters in Pretoria this week, joined other organisations on Friday to protest against rolling power cuts and the recent electricity tariff increase.

JOHANNESBURG - Political party Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) said that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were being mismanaged deliberately to make way for the private sector to manage them.

The organisations marched to Nersa's head office and the Union Buildings in the capital after Eskom’s application to increase electricity prices by 18.65% was granted.

Azapo’s Gauteng chairperson, Kganare Lefoka, said that the private sector was partially responsible for the destruction of the country’s SOEs.

“We are really angered that the interests of the nation are being sacrificed to benefit the interests of big businesses. This is part of the whole scheme of privatising state-owned enterprises.”