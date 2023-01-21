Cosatu laments inaccessibility of education in SA, urges adequate Nsfas funding

The trade union federation was reacting to the 2022 matric results, released this week.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said it was concerned that discrepancies in the country's education system were still prevalent.

The trade union federation was reacting to the 2022 matric results, released this week.

It said that policymakers must ensure that education was accessible to all South Africans.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that more funds needed to be allocated to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in the next budget speech.

“NSFAS needs to be adequately funded to ensure that there no student will be left behind because of a lack of funding.

"These additional resources must be allocated to address the school infrastructure back lock, the educator to teacher ratio, including the absorption of educators - all these must be accompanied by necessary management and administrative capacity."