Communities have a role to play in protecting schools from vandalism: Sadtu

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has urged communities to protect schools from vandalism, as pupils navigate the lack of resources needed for teaching and learning.

It is understood that the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Basic Education (DBE) is struggling to deal with damaged infrastructure.

This includes facilities with broken windows, lack of ablution systems, and no electricity supply.

Sadtu's provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said that this could be fixed if communities play a role in turning around the dire situation.

"Sometimes you find that the school was properly built and having everything but with these break ins, it means that instead of the department going forward and ensuring that all schools being attended to from time to time it's more you go forward and then five steps back."

The DBE has indicated that it is expecting funding from the National Treasury to start fixing damaged school infrastructure.

The vandalism is coupled with the damage caused by 2022’s floods and an insurrection attempt in July 2021.

Pupils also had to contend with a pandemic and during their final year of school, they buckled under the pressure of Eskom's most severe power cuts.

However, despite these challenges, the province managed to show the best improvement in the 2022 matric results, with Basic Education Minister Angie Motsekga describing the matric class of 2022 as resilient.