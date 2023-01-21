Battle of Isandlwana a defence of culture, language & tradition: expert

Hundreds of Zulu regiments gathered at the Isandlwana historic site in Nquthu Northern Kzn on Saturday to commemorate the battle which took place between their regiments and the British soldiers in 1879.

This was to commemorate the deadly battle which took place between the regiments and British soldiers in 1879, under the kingship of Cetshwayo kaMpande.

It is said to be one of the greatest triumphs in the Zulu nation's history, and the only engagement in history in which the assegai, knobkierie and ox-hide shield annihilated the rifles and cannon of a trained European army.

Many were dressed in traditional attires, singing traditional hymns, praises, and dancing.

After re-enacting the fight with some of the white men dressed in British army regalia, the regiments presented the British flag to King Misuzulu as a sign of winning the war.



The British soldier imitators also presented themselves before the king.

According to historians, King Cetshwayo was opposed to participating in the battle but the Zulu regiments at the time made the final call.

One of the key reasons which led to the bloody war was when then King Cetshwayo’s most trusted man - MehlokaZulu Ngobese killed one of his stepmothers who was working for a British statesman.

The British then wanted a fine of cows known as Inyoni Kayiphumuli, which the king agreed to pay.

Zulu historian Mbuso Khoza explained:

“Those were 200 cows which were to be paid as a fine, after MehlokaZulu killed that woman, so then King Cetshwayo said I don’t want to go to the battlefield, go and pay these cows.”

But the regiments which included uDloko, uThuli Lwezichwe and iziNyosi defied the king’s order and killed the cows instead, accepting to go to war.

Khoza said the Zulus went to war to defend their culture.

“They wanted to defend their culture, their language and their traditions.”