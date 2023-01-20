Go

Zuma forges ahead with appeal of urgent interdict ruling favouring Ramaphosa

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said Ramaphosa should make his case as an accused in a criminal court.

Former President Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
20 January 2023 11:48

JOHANESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's foundation says he is forging ahead with the appeal of a ruling in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It says the President should make his case as an accused in a criminal court.

The former president made an appearance in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday as a private prosecutor.

He is charging Ramaphosa with allegedly being an accessory after the fact in the case against State prosecutor Billy Downer, and journalist Karyn Maughan.

Zuma has accused the pair of leaking his confidential medical records in the arms deals, and wants Ramaphosa to be charged for not taking action against them.

On Monday, a full bench granted Ramaphosa an urgent interdict halting his private prosecuting, pending the outcome of his review application.

But Zuma's lawyers told the court on Thursday they would be appealing that ruling.

"Once we set aside the interdict, then it means all the arguments that President Ramaphosa wants to have, he can have them in the criminal court.

"Right now, we've got an unnecessary situation where we've got two courts dealing with the same matter," said Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Ramaphosa's review has been set down for 17 May, and the private prosecution matter will be heard on 26 May.

However, if Zuma's appeal succeeds, there will no longer be a review, and the president will have to appear in the dock as an accused.

