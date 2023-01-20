Zahara's reality show hitting tv screens soon

The singer’s reality show ‘Zahara: As I Rise’ will air on SABC1 on 4 February 2023.

CAPE TOWN – Fans of Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, will soon get a glimpse into the singer's life.

‘Zahara: As I Rise’ will air on SABC1 from 4 February 2023.

A teaser of the upcoming reality television show was shared on social media.

A gripping reality series about @ZaharaSA is coming soon, exclusive to SABC 1.



Zahara has done it all, from platinum-selling albums to travelling the world & winning awards. But her journey hasn't been easy.



Catch Zahara - As I Rise. Starts 4 Feb at 19:30. #SABC1siON pic.twitter.com/qj57bJTmmm ' SABC1 (@Official_SABC1) January 20, 2023

Viewers will have a front-row seat to a series that will shed light on the sometimes controversial Loliwe hitmaker’s life, as the series promises to shed light on her music career, financial troubles, and personal struggles.

Fans of the award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist took to social media to share their excitement.

I'm happy to you see you bouncing back ' Ben (@hlapisimotse) January 14, 2023

Yes Zahara this is what we want... Rise Girl Rise ' Mashaba Bongani 🇿🇦 (@bonganimash) January 14, 2023