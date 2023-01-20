Go

Zahara's reality show hitting tv screens soon

The singer’s reality show ‘Zahara: As I Rise’ will air on SABC1 on 4 February 2023.

Musician Zahara. Picture: Instagram
Musician Zahara. Picture: Instagram
20 January 2023 15:48

CAPE TOWN – Fans of Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, will soon get a glimpse into the singer's life.

‘Zahara: As I Rise’ will air on SABC1 from 4 February 2023.

A teaser of the upcoming reality television show was shared on social media.

Viewers will have a front-row seat to a series that will shed light on the sometimes controversial Loliwe hitmaker’s life, as the series promises to shed light on her music career, financial troubles, and personal struggles.

Fans of the award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist took to social media to share their excitement.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA