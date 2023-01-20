'We're the ones with the most challenges': MEC praises GP matrics

While Free State came out on top, Gauteng ranked second nationally, with a pass rate of 84.4%.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane said that while the COVID-19 pandemic caused irreparable disruptions to the education sector, the provincial department emerged stronger.

The matric class of 2022 achieved an overall pass rate of 80.1%.

For the second year in a row, Limpopo obtained the lowest matric pass rate of the nine provinces, with 72.1%.

Chiloane said that the class of 2022 has given the country something worth celebrating.

“Our learners have performed, as opposed to other provinces, and we know that we’re the ones with the most challenges with dealing with the pandemic. The very same cohort that was affected got these results and it shows that we’ve done well.”

The matriculants of 2022 were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit when they were in Grade 10.

But Chiloane said there was “comprehensive systematic support” for pupils throughout these obstacles.

The MEC is expected to hold a briefing on Friday, where he will announce the top-performing districts.