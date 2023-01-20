WC's Winde welcomes PCC meeting set to discuss SA’s energy crisis

Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, asking for transparency and urgency to the country's energy crisis, specifically on the impact it was having on provincial citizens and its economy.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that he welcomed a meeting of the Special President's Coordinating Council (PCC) to discuss the energy crisis on Friday.

Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week, asking for transparency and urgency on the country's energy crisis, specifically on the impact it was having on provincial citizens and its economy.

Winde claimed that the crisis cost the province R8.2 billion in 2022.

The premier said that Ramaphosa needed to take the nation into his confidence.

"I will also be asking the President that he addresses the public with this plan, afterward. My letter stands that I need a full documented plan of how we are going to get out of this crisis, and what the management is of the immediate solutions, and then, of course, medium-to-long-term solutions."