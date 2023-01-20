WC Education MEC lauds matric class of 2022

Maynier visited Hector Peterson Secondary School in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Friday morning for the release of individual results at schools.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier on Friday praised the matric class of 2022 saying that the province did an incredible job.

The province achieved an 81.4% overall matric pass.

Maynier visited Hector Peterson Secondary School in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, on Friday morning for the release of individual results at schools.

The school hall burst into cheers when MEC Maynier announced a 92.6% pass rate for its class of 2022.

Maynier said that the school is one of the most improved in the province, having jumped 14.1% from the previous year.

The MEC said that the class of 2022 was definitely up to the task and beat all the odds against it.

"We are delighted with that result, particularly, since this is the cohort that was most affected by the pandemic, and so we think credit should go to the principals, the parents, and the district offices."