Thembi Kgatlana grateful for support during recovery as she jets off to US
Kgatlana her ruptured Achilles tendon in Banyana Banyana’s last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations group match against Botswana in 2022.
JOHANNESBURG – Banyana Banyana star striker Thembi Kgatlana is off to join her new US club Racing Louisville as she’s now close to recovering from an injury.
“It is a very emotional day for me as I finished my last session in South Africa before I jet off to join my team Racing Louisville. It has been a really awesome six months to be around my family, friends, and loved ones” she posted on social media.
READ: After Qatar drama, countdown begins for 2023 Women's World Cup
It is a very emotional day for me as I finished my last session in South Africa before I jet off to join my team @racinglouisvillefc. It has been a really awesome 6 months to be around my family, friends, and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/4wPvBX0OoKGIRLS DONT DO THAT (@Kgatlanathe1st) January 19, 2023
Kgatlana her ruptured Achilles tendon in Banyana Banyana’s last Women’s Africa Cup of Nations group match against Botswana in 2022.
READ: Banyana Banyana star Thembi Kgatlana joins Atlético de Madrid Femenino
“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the South African Football Association (Safa) for being there with me every step of the way. My surgeon, Dr Craig Hastings and his entire team at Vincent Pallotti Hospital.”
BEAUTIFUL MAN!!Prince_Sobayeni_Sports (@PrinceSobayeni1) July 12, 2022
Thembi Kgatlana's new teammates and coaches wish her a speedy recovery after she suffered an injury against Botswana last weekend.
Wonderful support.
pic.twitter.com/FxRmXIDMDp
The soccer player joined the American club last July after a stint with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but has been unable to play as a result of injury.
“My biokinetic Chad Ferris and the physiotherapists at the University of Johannesburg. Without your commitment, time, effort, and patience for me, I wouldn't have made so much progress,” she said.
Kgatlana’s return to action will be music to the ears of Banyana coach Desiree Ellis as she is expected to make it in the Banyana Banyana squad that will compete at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.
READ: Banyana Banyana receive R16m boost for Women's World Cup preparations
“I can’t wait to meet with my new teammates at Kentucky but I am still going through rehabilitation from the Achilles tendon injury. I am close to full healing and at the moment am running and trying to get to full fitness,’’ she said in a Safa statement.
Safa President Dr Danny Jordaan said he was delighted that Kgatlana is finally travelling to Kentucky on Friday (20 January 2023) to resume her career after the long injury layoff.
“We as Safa are very happy with Thembi’s progress and we are delighted that she is returning to the playing fields,” said Jordaan.
“We would like to wish her all the best in the United States as she embarks on this chapter of her career.”
Banyana Banyana striker, Thembi Kgatlana's reactions to Banyana Banyana clinching their first-ever #WAFCON titleGOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) July 23, 2022
Absolutely amazing! pic.twitter.com/LsdmC9ClGl