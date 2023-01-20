Thembi Kgatlana grateful for support during recovery as she jets off to US

The soccer player joined the American club last July after a stint with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but has been unable to play as a result of injury.

“My biokinetic Chad Ferris and the physiotherapists at the University of Johannesburg. Without your commitment, time, effort, and patience for me, I wouldn't have made so much progress,” she said.

Kgatlana’s return to action will be music to the ears of Banyana coach Desiree Ellis as she is expected to make it in the Banyana Banyana squad that will compete at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July.

READ: Banyana Banyana receive R16m boost for Women's World Cup preparations

“I can’t wait to meet with my new teammates at Kentucky but I am still going through rehabilitation from the Achilles tendon injury. I am close to full healing and at the moment am running and trying to get to full fitness,’’ she said in a Safa statement.

Safa President Dr Danny Jordaan said he was delighted that Kgatlana is finally travelling to Kentucky on Friday (20 January 2023) to resume her career after the long injury layoff.

“We as Safa are very happy with Thembi’s progress and we are delighted that she is returning to the playing fields,” said Jordaan.

“We would like to wish her all the best in the United States as she embarks on this chapter of her career.”