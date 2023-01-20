Teachers' union praises matric pass rate, calls for speedy tertiary placements

Thousands of matrics are expected to flood through the gates of their schools to fetch their final results on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Teachers Union said it was vital for matriculants who passed to be placed in tertiary institutions in order to escape the economic slump the country is in.

On Thursday evening, Basic Education Department Minister, Angie Motshekga praised the class of 2022 for being the most academically resilient group, with an increased national pass mark of 80.1% compared to last year's 76.4%.

"We are extremely grateful for the results if you look at the pass rate it bodes well for the future. We're exceptionally glad about the number of distinctions, we are exceptionally glad about the number of university exemptions, you know we are looking at about 38%," said the union's Dr Chris Klopper.

Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation's Sithembile Magqabini said she hopes her seven distinctions are enough for university acceptance.

"I chose Katlehong Technical then because of their academic success. I am thinking to maybe do medicine this year, it will depend on which university takes me but I'm hopeful."

Another learner at the school, Mbalenhle Baloyi, who scored six distinctions said she studied every day of the week.

"I had supportive friends, I had supportive parents, you know, like the Katlehong Centre also helped me with their programme with maths and science so I could focus on other subjects like life sciences. So, maths and science I would do on Saturday and Sundays and other subjects I would do during the week."

DURBAN - Teachers' union, Sadtu in KwaZulu Natal has passed the class of 2022 in the province for producing outstanding results against all odds.

KZN registered the highest improvement of 6.2% as compared to 2021, taking its matric pass rate for 2022 to 83%.

the province also achieved the third-highest pass rate.

Sadtu says following the deadly floods which claimed the lives of some educators and pupils, these results bring joy.

The union's provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza

“We celebrate these results with pride understanding the difficulties that teachers and and learners were working under but look where we are now.”