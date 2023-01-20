Smart Shopper & Smart Boyfriends: How Pick n Pay has thrown shade at 'that' girl

A TikTok video of a woman saying a boyfriend who owns a loyalty card is embarrassing has gone viral.

CAPE TOWN – Retail group Pick n Pay has cheekily responded to a TikTok creator who said she finds men who use the group's loyalty card "embarrassing".

“Am I the only person who finds it so embarrassing when a guy has a Smart Shopper card? It’s like, why? Like guys I can’t. Imagine I’m at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend, and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper? Like, that’s so embarrassing,” said @Khanyababy.

The now-viral video, posted on Tuesday, continues to trend on social media.

No ways 😭😭😭😭😭ithatha kade leway 🤭🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/Z09imAQm94 ' Moza Wa GQ (@moza_onassis) January 17, 2023

The content creator was, however, never ready for the backlash that followed, with some saying she, in fact, is the embarrassment.

That’s why it’s called a SMART shopper card. https://t.co/Kyrzw73ZdX ' Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 18, 2023

Kgante men are not suppose to save too. Sis is embarrassing herself 🚮 ' ✨ 💫 Malesolo (@yogetto6) January 17, 2023

Very hard being a man! 🤣 Next thing bazothi it's embarrassing for a man to do groceries.. ' Bisa 🌸 (@nwaby_90) January 17, 2023

Man 😂😂😂😂😂we do this to save cash yena she doesn’t want us to save weeeehhh ' Moza Wa GQ (@moza_onassis) January 17, 2023

She has since responded with another video, saying: “If you’re a man, do yourself a favour and stay away from girls like me.”

She was trying to explain the smartshopper story 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lETOLjQU6G ' Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) January 19, 2023

In an unexpected twist, @Khanyababy's rant has turned into something of a win situation for loyalty card holders.

Pick n Pay jumped onto the conversation by offering 10 ‘smart boyfriends’ a chance to win R500 in Smart Shopper points.

Imagine your boyfriend not being Smart, not having a Smart Shopper card & paying full price 🚩. How #embarrassing! If you’re a smart boyfriend, comment below and you could win R500 in Smart Shopper points. https://t.co/QSjK43YNn3 ' Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) January 18, 2023

🫡 𝟏𝟎 smart boyfriends* stand a chance to win R500 in Smart Shopper points each! Let's go! ' Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) January 18, 2023

Clicks also joined the 'retailers-clapping-back' bandwagon, by offering their Clicks Club Card members a chance to win R1 000 back in cash.

Imagine having a boyfriend who doesn’t use his ClubCard. Be a🤟🏾boyfriend.

Stay loyal, comment below and stand a chance to win R1000 in cashback.#embarrassing #Clicksloyatly pic.twitter.com/zxl2YstPtr ' Clicks (@Clicks_SA) January 19, 2023