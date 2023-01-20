Go

Smart Shopper & Smart Boyfriends: How Pick n Pay has thrown shade at 'that' girl

A TikTok video of a woman saying a boyfriend who owns a loyalty card is embarrassing has gone viral.

Screenshot of @Khanyababy video. Picture: Twitter
CAPE TOWN – Retail group Pick n Pay has cheekily responded to a TikTok creator who said she finds men who use the group's loyalty card "embarrassing".

“Am I the only person who finds it so embarrassing when a guy has a Smart Shopper card? It’s like, why? Like guys I can’t. Imagine I’m at Pick n Pay with my boyfriend, and before he pays, he takes out a Smart Shopper? Like, that’s so embarrassing,” said @Khanyababy.

The now-viral video, posted on Tuesday, continues to trend on social media.

The content creator was, however, never ready for the backlash that followed, with some saying she, in fact, is the embarrassment.

She has since responded with another video, saying: “If you’re a man, do yourself a favour and stay away from girls like me.”

In an unexpected twist, @Khanyababy's rant has turned into something of a win situation for loyalty card holders.

Pick n Pay jumped onto the conversation by offering 10 ‘smart boyfriends’ a chance to win R500 in Smart Shopper points.

Clicks also joined the 'retailers-clapping-back' bandwagon, by offering their Clicks Club Card members a chance to win R1 000 back in cash.

