Ramaphosa: Matric class of 2022 will take our country to new heights

They clinched an 80.1% pass rate - up from the 76.4% pass rate recorded in 2021.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the matriculant class of 2022 deserved the nation's congratulations and respect for rising above the challenges of COVID-19, raging power cuts, and a period of unrest.

They clinched an 80.1% pass rate - up from the 76.4% pass rate recorded in 2021.

The class of 2022 obtained the highest number bachelor passes ever, with more than 38% of the cohort qualifying to study further.

ALSO READ:

• Motshekga commends resilience of matric class of 2022 on NSC results

• Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse

• Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

• 2022 Matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

Free State was the top-performing matric class, followed by Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape.

“The class of 2022 has, through its commendable performance, made our future more hopeful – a future in which this generation of young South Africans will take our country to new heights,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

WATCH: Matric class of 2022: ‘You are the trailblazers and conquerors of fear’