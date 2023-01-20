Police warn criminals after cracking suspected GP kidnapping syndicate

Five high performance cars and thirty portable GPS tracking devices were seized in Gauteng during a takedown police operation where a businessman, who was reported missing earlier January, was rescued.

JOHANNESBURG - Five high performance cars and thirty portable GPS tracking devices were seized in Gauteng during a takedown police operation where a businessman, who was reported missing earlier January, was rescued.

They include two BMWs, two Mercedes-Benz sedans and one Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Six suspects, believed to be part of a syndicate terrorising business owners in the province, were also arrested, said South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Athlenda Mathe.

“Police continue to infiltrate and apprehend those behind these spates of kidnappings in the country. Our message is clear: SAPS is coming for all criminals. Either they make our lives easy by handing themselves in, or we fetch them ourselves.”