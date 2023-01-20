Party responsibly, CoCT tells matrics celebrating their NSC results

As the matric class of 2022 pick up their final marks and prepare for celebrations, Cape Town authorities are warning them to party responsibly.

Officials say they'll be closely watching clubs and pubs, especially beaches because over the holidays, the city's Safety and Security MMC, JP Smith, said that stats showed that between 1 and 13 December they confiscated more than 20,000 bottles of booze from beaches and other public areas.

"The city congratulates every who passed. To those who didn't make it, please don't give up. But whether it's celebrations or commiserations, I want to appeal to our young people to do so responsibly. If you do drink, don't do so in our public spaces and definitely not around water bodies and make sure that you have a designated driver and people you can trust to have your best interest at heart," Smith said.