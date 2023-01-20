Not In My Name International to march to Union Buildings over power cuts

Head of communications at Nimni, Mo Senna, said that they were calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place a moratorium on the 18.65% tariff hike granted to Eskom by the national energy regulator, Nersa.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International (Nimni), will be leading a march against power cuts on Friday.

The organisation said that the continuous blackouts, coupled with the high price of electricity, had made life difficult for ordinary South Africans.

The crowd with march from Church Square in Pretoria to the Union Buildings.

Not In My Name International is set to be the latest in a long line of organisations that will be marching against the power crisis in South Africa.

Since the beginning of the year, the country has been experiencing rolling blackouts as generating units at various Eskom power stations have tripped.

"We also want the president to declare this a national state of disaster because if people are paying more to receive less electricity, it is the equivalent of funding load shedding. We are no longer paying for electricity, we are funding them to continue depriving us of our basic rights."

Senna said that they would be handing over a memorandum of demands to the president’s office at the Union Buildings.