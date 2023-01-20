Northern Cape's Karee Dam runs dry, again

Officials from the Hantam Local Municipality said that reservoirs there were also without water.

CAPE TOWN - The Karee Dam in Calvinia in the Northern Cape has run dry, again.

Officials from the Hantam Local Municipality said that reservoirs there were also without water.

The town has been plagued by a severe drought and low rainfall over the past few years.

The municipality's mayor, Lynette Olyn, explained that power cuts further added to the town's woes.

She said that during power cuts, they could not pump water from the boreholes as required.

“Water lines are also sabotaged and damaged by vandals. We are asking for the community's help against the vandalism of our water pipes. Garden hoses are still being used to water gardens. I understand the severe heat we are currently experiencing, but I encourage residents to conserve water."

Olyn said eight boreholes were currently in use to provide water to the town.

“A water truck is currently in the areas in Calvinia East and West to deliver water to residents where there is no water. The Department of Water Affairs gave additional funding to the municipality to establish a water line from Kruitsberg to our water plant in Calvinia."