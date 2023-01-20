No arrests made in attempted murder of UFH employee, say EC police

The 32-year-old employee was found tied up and gagged in his flat on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape police said that no arrests were made, yet, in the attempted murder case involving a University of Fort Hare employee.

It was understood that he was found by his colleagues, who went to check in on him after he failed to go to work.

Although the man was unharmed, a case of attempted murder was opened.

Despite the recent tragic incident at the University of Fort Hare where the vice chancellor's bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele was killed, police said that there was no link between the two incidents.

Vesele was killed at Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's home in Alice earlier this month during an attempted assassination.

Police said that the circumstances surrounding this attempted murder incident were not established yet.

They appealed for help with any information that may help their investigation.