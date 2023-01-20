Nigerian Consulate accuses Joburg City Power of violating international treaties

On Wednesday, City Power disconnected the electricity at their offices in Alexandra as part of its disconnection drive for defaulting customers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nigerian Consulate in South Africa has accused Joburg City Power of violating international treaties by cutting off power in their Alexandra offices.

City Power says the building has an electricity bill of over R400,000.

The Nigerian Consulate general has described Joburg City Power’s disconnection as an invasion.

In a letter Eyewitness News has verified – the consulate says there is no justification for City Power showing up at their offices with metro police officers and a media group without warning.

It says this is against the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations which outlines guidelines on consular premises in foreign countries.

The Consulate General says it has written to the Nigerian and South African government.

Joburg City Power says it’s aware of the letter and is still considering a response.

But City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says power has been restored at the consulate after it paid a portion of its bill.