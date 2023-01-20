Go

Ndlovu Youth Choir's performance on AGT All Stars set for Monday

The latest installment of the competition will see winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations from previous seasons.

Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram
20 January 2023 17:00

CAPE TOWN – One of South Africa’s most loved choirs will soon grace America’s Got Talent: All Stars stage.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir will on Monday be showcasing their talent on the reality television show, to which they are no strangers.

According to the group, their performance will be available to the rest of the world soon after it airs in the United States.

In 2019, they made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 14, and earlier this month announced to the delight of their fans that they were selected for the show.

During their time on the show, the choir raked up millions of YouTube views and trended on social media week after week.

The group has amassed fans from all corners of the world with its high-energy performances and heart-warming vocals.

