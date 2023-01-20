Ndlovu Youth Choir's performance on AGT All Stars set for Monday

The latest installment of the competition will see winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations from previous seasons.

CAPE TOWN – One of South Africa’s most loved choirs will soon grace America’s Got Talent: All Stars stage.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir will on Monday be showcasing their talent on the reality television show, to which they are no strangers.

According to the group, their performance will be available to the rest of the world soon after it airs in the United States.

On Monday evening, we will perform on @AGT All-Stars from 20:00 ET in the USA. The show will be broadcast on @nbc and our performance will be available online for the rest of the world 🌍soon thereafter. #AGT 🙌🏾🇿🇦🇺🇸 #wewillrise pic.twitter.com/tEzOK6M55L ' Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) January 20, 2023

In 2019, they made it to the finals of America’s Got Talent Season 14, and earlier this month announced to the delight of their fans that they were selected for the show.

The latest installment of the competition will see winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations from previous seasons.

During their time on the show, the choir raked up millions of YouTube views and trended on social media week after week.

The group has amassed fans from all corners of the world with its high-energy performances and heart-warming vocals.

Wow... shine Ndlovu the brightest star amongst others. ' Biodun (@bbiodunadeniji) January 20, 2023

Good Luck🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Make us proud again❤️🇿🇦 ' 🇿🇦🍉Islander🏝️♊✌️ (@LESUFI_KHUTJO) January 20, 2023

Can't wait to see it! ' heidi muller (@heidimuller2010) January 20, 2023