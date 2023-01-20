Motshekga commends resilience of matric class of 2022 on NSC results
The class of 2022 has obtained the highest number of bachelor passes attained in the entire history of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has commended matriculants for their resilience.
More than 38% of the 2022 matric cohort qualified to study further at university.
KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have contributed the most.
The department released the matric results on Thursday, showing a 3.7 percentage point increase in the pass rate to 80.1%.
The 2022 matric pass rate is 80.1%
The 2022 matric pass rate is 80.1%
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga made the announcement this evening.
BREAKING NEWS:EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 19, 2023
The Free State is the leading province at 88.5% pass rate an increase of 2.8% from 2021.
Followed by Gauteng which achieved 84.4%, an increase of 1.6% from 2021.#MatricResults2022 pic.twitter.com/N2nQSAf4u1
The class of 2022 has the highest number of Bachelor passes attained in the entire history of the NSC examinations (38.4%)

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most Bachelor passes.
KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng contributed the most Bachelor passes.
GP- 69 849
KZN - 58 119#MatricResults2022 https://t.co/QksABejHx8