Motshekga commends resilience of matric class of 2022 on NSC results

The class of 2022 has obtained the highest number of bachelor passes attained in the entire history of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has commended matriculants for their resilience.

The class of 2022 has obtained the highest number of bachelor passes attained in the entire history of the National Senior Certificate examinations.

More than 38% of the 2022 matric cohort qualified to study further at university.

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have contributed the most.

The department released the matric results on Thursday, showing a 3.7 percentage point increase in the pass rate to 80.1%.