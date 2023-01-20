Go

Motshekga commends resilience of matric class of 2022 on NSC results

The class of 2022 has obtained the highest number of bachelor passes attained in the entire history of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the results of the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams on 19 January 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News
20 January 2023 06:32

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has commended matriculants for their resilience.

More than 38% of the 2022 matric cohort qualified to study further at university.

KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have contributed the most.

The department released the matric results on Thursday, showing a 3.7 percentage point increase in the pass rate to 80.1%.

This is the second-highest national pass rate since 2019.

Minister Motshekga said that the 2022 cohort was the most resilient yet, facing pandemic challenges and load shedding and had made the nation proud.

The number of matric candidates who qualified for admission to bachelor studies at universities increased by 8.9 percent and the number of diploma passes also improved.

"We must say that Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal did contribute the most bachelor passes, an increase of 4.1%," Minister Motshekga said.

The minister said that this indicates that there was a deliberate effort to improve the quality of education.

However, many argue that the bachelor’s pass for matric is not a reliable benchmark for our education system.

