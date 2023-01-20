Metro FM Awards return after five-year absence

The awards have been veiled by controversy since it was last held in 2017.

CAPE TOWN – The Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs), which celebrate excellence in the South African music industry are back after a five-year absence.

The 2023 edition of the awards is scheduled to take place on 29 April, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Submissions for nominees are now open and will close on 28 February.

“The Metro FM Music Awards 2023 comprises 20 categories and stringent requirements for albums, singles, and recordings eligible released between 28 February 2022 to 28 February 2023,” said the music station in a statement.

STOP PLAYING WITH THE PEOPLE... WE NOT STUPID... ' MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 25, 2017

The awards, last held in 2017, were overshadowed by some controversy.

The late Riky Rick sparked debate following his acceptance speech for the Best Hit Single award.

The rapper, who eventually had his mic cut off, slammed the lack of local music support from radio stations.