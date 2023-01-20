Magashule plans to expose ANC bigwigs involved in R225m corruption case

Magashule claims he has evidence of collusion against him by some ANC leaders in the multi-million rand graft case he is facing.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Former African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashules plans to expose ANC leaders whom he claims are behind the multi-million-rand graft case against him.

Magashule and 18 others are implicated regarding a R225 million irregular tender issued by the Free State Human Settlements Department during his tenure as premier about seven years ago.

The former political heavyweight and some of his 18 co-accused made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein High Court on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Corruption case against Magashule and co-accused postponed

Magashule claims he has evidence of collusion against him by some ANC leaders in the multi-million rand graft case he is facing.

“Once in court, you’ll find a record of what the ANC leadership has said about this case. When the trial starts, and I’m in the box – that’s the first thing you’ll hear.”

Thursday’s postponement is to allow for the finalisation of an appeal bid by Magashule and some of his co-accused in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Magashule – controversial businessman Edwin Sodi and former Free State Human Settlements Department head Thabane Zulu want the SCA to overturn a Bloemfontein High Court’s ruling that dismissed their application for a stay of prosecution.