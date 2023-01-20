Magashule, co-accused due back in court on graft charges

The R225 million corruption case against Magashule and others regarding an asbestos project in the Free State was postponed in September last year.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The African National Congress’ (ANC) former secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 16 co-accused are due back in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday, on multiple charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The matter relates to the awarding of a contract by the Free State Department of Human Settlements to a company owned by controversial businessman Edwin Sodi for the auditing and replacement of asbestos roofs from residential homes roughly seven years ago.

This was during Magashule’s tenure as Premier of the province.

This was to allow Magashule, Sodi and former Free State human settlements head Thabane Zulu to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a high court ruling which dismissed their earlier request for a stay of prosecution.

The State also told the court the postponement would give it time to have Magashule’s former personal assistant Moroadi Cholota extradited from the United States.

The State told the court that Cholota, who was previously listed as a State witness, would now form part of Magashule’s co-accused.

Prosecutor Johan de Nysschen assured the court if Cholota was not back in South Africa by the time the case began, the matter would proceed without her.

