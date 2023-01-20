Lotteries fraud: Mafokate denies all 'damaging' accusations levelled against him

Last week, the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit and the SIU obtained a preservation order to freeze five properties worth millions of rands linked to the unit's ongoing probe into fraud at the Lotteries Commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Local musician Arthur Mafokate said he is a law-abiding citizen, who would allow the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to fully probe allegations of his involvement in fraud at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC).

They found that five non-profit organisations (NGOs) used funding meant to uplift poor communities, to buy luxury properties in Midrand, Pretoria, Rustenburg and Cape Town.

One of the NGOs implicated is the South African Arts and Development Association, which Mafokate is a director of, and one of the properties seized is Mafokate's multi-million rand luxury property in Midrand.

However, the musician has denied the accusations levelled against him, labelling them as damaging and defaming.

He was speaking at a media briefing he held in his personal capacity earlier on Friday.

"I've got clients that are worried about my image, I've got kids. On Tuesday I fetch her again, papa they say you stole R6 000."