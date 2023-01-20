Go

Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse

Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.

Rustenburg Girls' High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5. Picture: @RustenburgGirls/Twitter
20 January 2023 09:04

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's top matriculant candidate for the 2022 academic year said that it took hard work and dedication to achieve this title.

Like every pupil, she had to bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and the adverse effects it had on schooling.

“In COVID there were definitely sections of different subjects that were neglected, and rightfully so, because you could not get through the whole curriculum, but it meant that from grade 11 and matric, it had to be a lot of work on my own time and a lot of work with the teachers to catch up on those sections that were kind of overlooked. In that part, matric was even busier trying to get on top of everything.”

So, what's next for the country's top achiever?

“I’m actually going to be studying actuarial science, probably at UCT, so we’ll see. I’m hoping that I enjoy it, I love my maths, obviously, so I’m sure I will. So, yeah, I’ll see where the wind takes me.”

Matriculants will get their individual results on Friday.

