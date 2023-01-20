Govt must declare load shedding a national state of disaster, urges Nimni

Not In My Name International said that power utility Eskom’s recent electricity tariff increase was a way to make South Africans pay for its failures.

PRETORIA - Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International (Nimni), is urging the government to declare load shedding a national state of disaster.

The organisation said that power utility Eskom’s recent electricity tariff increase was a way to make South Africans pay for its failures.

Energy regulator, Nersa, has approved Eskom’s application to increase electricity by 18.65% from April.

The organisation’s supporters are marching to Nersa’s offices and the Union Buildings in Pretoria to demonstrate against rolling power cuts.

Hundreds of people are marching on the streets of the Pretoria CBD, angry at the country’s dire energy crisis.