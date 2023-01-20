Govt must declare load shedding a national state of disaster, urges Nimni
Not In My Name International said that power utility Eskom’s recent electricity tariff increase was a way to make South Africans pay for its failures.
PRETORIA - Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International (Nimni), is urging the government to declare load shedding a national state of disaster.
The organisation said that power utility Eskom’s recent electricity tariff increase was a way to make South Africans pay for its failures.
Energy regulator, Nersa, has approved Eskom’s application to increase electricity by 18.65% from April.
The organisation’s supporters are marching to Nersa’s offices and the Union Buildings in Pretoria to demonstrate against rolling power cuts.
Hundreds of people are marching on the streets of the Pretoria CBD, angry at the country’s dire energy crisis.
Not in My Name International is about to march to Nersas offices and The Union Buildings in Pretoria to voice frustrations over the the electricity tariff hike and rolling power cuts. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/RMHqXkLBDzEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 20, 2023
Not In My Name International’s secretary general, Themba Masango, said that the organisation wanted the government to treat load shedding like it did with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that if the rolling blackouts was not treated with urgency, the power utility would not recover from the crisis.
"We are of the view that load shedding can be stopped and we are going to the Union Buildings to demand that it is stopped."
The organisation wants the 18.65% tariff hike reversed.