Gauteng health dept aims to vaccinate 95% of province's children against measles

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health says it plans to vaccinate 95% of children in the province against measles within the next 30 days.

The disease was declared an outbreak by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) last month, after at least 200 cases were reported across the country.

The department said the disease was highly transmissible in spaces with a large group of children, and could spread easily at schools.

It said since the disease was declared an outbreak, it had vaccinated over 43,000 children.

According to the NICD, measles is most common among children aged between five and nine.

Gauteng health department MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said immunising 95% of children in the province would reduce the rate of transmission.

Nkomo-Ralehoko will be driving the department's immunisation campaign at Mveledzandivho Primary School in Soweto on Friday.