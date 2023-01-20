Former Parly Speaker Frene Ginwala's work ethic lauded at memorial service

Ginwala, Speaker of South Africa's first democratically elected Parliament, died last week at the age of 90.

PRETORIA - Former deputy president and former United Nations (UN) official, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, described the late Dr Frene Ginwala as a woman of stature with an unforgettable work ethic.

Ginwala, Speaker of South Africa's first democratically elected parliament, died last week at the age of 90.

Mlambo-Ngcuka spoke on Thursday at her memorial service in Tshwane, that was hosted by the South African Women in Dialogue (SAWID) the University of South Africa (Unisa), and the International Women's Forum of South Africa (IWFSA).

She said that Ginwala set the bar high, as far as a work ethic was concerned.

"Her work ethic is unforgettable. It was because of her that I think all of us who worked with her at the time when she was our Speaker never failed to deliver on the assignments we were given."



Former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Sheila Camerer, said that Ginwala set a standard that all Parliament Speakers should follow.

"She certainly set the standard by which all our Speakers of our Parliament should follow, or, shall we say, she set the standard against which all of them should be measured, or have been measured, and will be measured.”