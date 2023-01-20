Eskom must deal with power crisis decisively - Public enterprises committee

Public enterprises oversight committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said that the committee would conduct an oversight visit to Eskom headquarters next week, to get answers on what was being done about the ongoing crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Public enterprises oversight committee chairperson, Khaya Magaxa, said that stage 5 and 6 power cuts were a disaster that could not be tolerated.

He said that Eskom must deal with the current power cuts decisively or at least reduce the power cuts to at least stage one or two.

Magaxa said that the committee would conduct an oversight visit to Eskom headquarters next week, to get answers on what was being done about the ongoing crisis.

Parliament’s public enterprises portfolio committee wants Eskom to deal with load shedding decisively or reduce it to at lower levels to minimise the impact on livelihoods and the economy.

Magaxa also wants a detailed briefing from Eskom management on what it is doing to keep the lights on.

"Either deal with it decisively or at least reduce it to one or two stages because if it exceeds two, three or four, that is really a disaster that can’t be tolerated. Nobody can even accept that one," Magaxa said.

Magaxa also said that the committee must get an update on the process to replace outgoing CEO, Andre de Ruyter.