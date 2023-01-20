DA wants court to force govt to share plans to resolve electricity crisis

In documents filed with the High Court, DA leader, John Steenhuisen, says government has failed to provide a clear plan to mitigate the crisis.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants the High Court to force government to share its plans to resolve the energy crisis.

But first, it wants to immediately halt a decision by the national energy regulator to grant Eskom an 18.65% electricity tariff increase.

The main opposition has now filed its two-part application with the High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the current energy crisis violates the Constitution.

The tariff increase, it says, will deny vulnerable groups access to electricity, and lead to less of it being sold.

In documents filed with the High Court, DA leader, John Steenhuisen, says government has failed to provide a clear plan to mitigate the crisis.

Its response, he says, has merely been reactionary.

The country faced more load shedding days last year than ever before.

Government ministers, Steenhuisen says, have been opaque and contradictory about the country’s transition to renewable energy sources.

The DA now wants the court to force government to present a plan to avert the energy crisis, with short-, medium and long-term solutions.

Eskom, the president, the ministers of public enterprises, mineral resources and energy, and finance have all been cited in the application.

In the interim, the DA is asking the court to put on hold the implementation of a tariff price hike granted by Nersa, that will see South Africans pay 30% more for electricity over the next two years.

The DA hopes the two-part application will be heard in March and May respectively.