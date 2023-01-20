DA flags Russia, China and SA's planned naval exercise as fruitless

DA defence and military veterans spokesperson Kobus Marais said that the country is not in a financial position to waste resources on the planned exercise.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday said the planned naval exercise between Russia, China and South Africa along the Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal coast in February is wasteful and a cause for concern.

The South African National Defence Force announced on Thursday that it will host the People’s Liberation Army Navy from China and the Russian Federal Navy over 10 days for multilateral maritime exercises.

Marais noted a few problems with the initiative: “Currently, most if not all of the South African Navy vessels are unserviceable and our maritime patrols and reconnaissance obligations are not fulfilled as required by our Constitution.

“We hardly have enough resources to comply with the basic SA naval requirements and obligations to protect the nation’s integrity and secure the safety of our people. To waste money on this fruitless exercise is irrational, irresponsible and unacceptable,” he said.

The exercise will coincide with Armed Forces Day - which falls on 21 February - taking place in Mhlathuze Municipality in Richards Bay.